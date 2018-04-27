Hoffenheim beat Hannover in Bundesliga clash

Sinsheim (Germany), April 28 (IANS) Andrej Kramaric scored a hat trick to lead 1889 Hoffenheim to a 3-1 triumph against visiting Hannover 96 and lift the hosts into fourth place in the Bundesliga.

With their fourth win in five matches here Friday, Hoffenheim vaulted over Bayer Leverkusen into the final Champions League berth, but Leverkusen have a game in hand and can reclaim the spot with a victory this weekend, reports EFE news agency.

Kramaric opened the scoring in the 16th minute, but Kenan Karaman equalized for Hannover just eight minutes later and the sides went to the dressing rooms knotted at 1-1.

More intense after the break, Hoffenheim took back the lead in the 50th minute with the Croatia international’s second goal of the contest.

Kramaric completed the hat trick in the 86th minute.

Hannover, who sit 13th, remain just six points above the relegation zone with two matches left to play.

–IANS

ajb/