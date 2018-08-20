Hoffenheim skipper Vogt signs contract extension

Berlin, Aug 22 (IANS) TSG Hoffenheim captain Kevin Vogt has extended his running contract ahead of schedule, the German top-division football club said on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old defender penned a two-year extension to stay with Hoffenheim until June 2022, reports Xinhua news agency.

“He has not only become a key player here at Hoffenheim but he has also an outstanding value for us with his outstanding build up and pace, offensively and defensively,” Hoffenheim’s sporting director Alexander Rosen said.

Vogt joined Hoffenheim from Cologne in summer 2016. He has made overall 74 appearances and provided one goal since his arrival.

“Personal development opportunities and the ambitions of the club were crucial to me. I am happy and full of pride to play for a team that gives pleasure to so many people,” Vogt told the club’s official home page.

–IANS

pur/bg