Hold assembly elections in TN: Chidambaram

Chennai, Oct 25 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Thursday said it would be proper to hold assembly elections in Tamil Nadu instead of bypolls for 20 assembly seats.

Chidambaram tweeted that bypolls in Tamil Nadu cannot be avoided after Thursday’s Madras High Court verdict. However, he said instead of holding bypolls in 20 assembly constituencies, it would be proper to hold a full-fledged assembly poll in the state.

On Thursday the Madras High Court upheld the disqualification of 18 AIADMK dissident legislators and also vacated the ban on holding bypolls in those constituencies.

The disqualified legislators are with sidelined party leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran, now an Independent legislator in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

