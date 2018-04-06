Hold fasts on April 9 for harmony, Gandhi tells Congress

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday directed party leaders to organise fasts across the country on April 9 to protect and promote harmony between different sections of society.

The Congress also hit out at the Centre and BJP-ruled state governments for not taking steps to curb violence during the Bharat Bandh on April 2, called by different Dalit organisations in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling.

Gandhi’s decision was communicated to all state unit Presidents, AICC General Secretaries and Congress Legislative Party leaders in different states through a letter by General Secretary Ashok Gehlot.

“The Congress President has directed for holding fasts on April 9 at all district headquarters. Peace and harmony has been embodied in the soul of this country and the responsibility to uphold it lies with the Congress,” the letter said.

“What has happened on April 2 during the Bharat Bandh protests is very unfortunate. It is very dangerous for the social fabric of this country. Clearly, the BJP-led central and state governments didn’t initiate steps to curb violence. Therefore, it becomes even more important for the Congress to lead the nation in tough times,” it added.

