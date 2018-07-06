Hold simultaneous elections to local bodies too: BPF

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) The Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) on Sunday favoured the idea of simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies, saying that local body polls should also be held same time to “save time, resources and revenue” for the nation.

BPF’s Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimai, who represented the Assam party at the Law Commission meet on the issue, said it support the simultaneous elections and also recommended for a legal mechanism in case the government collapses mid-term to install one in place immediately.

“It is a welcome step to hold election of the Lok Sabha as well as the assembly at the same time. BPF welcomes and supports the move.

“If Lok Sabha, state assemblies as well as state municipal elections, and panchayat polls held simultaneously will save time, resources and revenue for the nation. It will minimise the burden of public servants who are made election officers and are part of the election process,” the party said

Apart from BPF, the Samajwadi Party and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi also announced their support for the “one nation, one election” initiative.

The Law Commission has invited all the national and recognised state political parties to hold consultations on Saturday and Sunday on the issue.

It prepared a draft paper on “Simultaneous Elections – Constitutional and Legal Perspectives” and has sought opinions of “all stakeholders” including political parties, constitutional experts, bureaucrats, academia and others on the paper before finalising its report and sending it to the government.

Most of the political parties have, however, not warmed up to the idea citing various reasons besides arguing that it would not be good for democracy.

–IANS

vn-gt/vd