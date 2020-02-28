Holi begins with ‘rangotsav’ in Mathura

Mathura/Vrindavan (Uttar Pradesh), March 3 (IANS) Holi got off to a colourful start in Mathura-Vrindavan on Tuesday with a grand ‘Rangotsav, showcasing the unique colours of Holi.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the inaugural program and in the famous ‘Laddoo Holi’.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Braj was where Lord Krishna had taken birth and this is the land of love, purity and cultural opulence.

He said that his government had been working to enhance the status of the region and make it a major tourist and spiritual destination.

The Chief Minister also witnessed the cultural presentations made by local artists on the occasion.

As per the rituals of the Braj region, every day of the Rangotsav will have a unique feature of Holi such as Laddoo Holi, Latthmar Holi, Chadi Holi and Phoolon ki Holi.

The Laddoo Holi will be played with Ladoos while in the Latthmar Holi, women will symbolically hit men with sticks and men shield themselves with the cover while colors will be sprinkled on them.

A large number of foreign tourists have already arrived in the holy city to witness the eight-day festival.

The buildings and structures at the various Ghats have been illuminated through “coloured concept lighting” to enhance the grandeur of the venue along with 35 temples in Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana and Nandgaon, including Krishna Janambhoomi, Dwarkadhish Temple and intersections in the twin towns.

–IANS

amita/in