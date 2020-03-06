Holi celebrated across West Bengal

Kolkata, March 10 (IANS) Holi, the festival of colours, was celebrated with mirth and gaiety across West Bengal on Tuesday as people participated in large numbers draped in festive spirits.

While the Bengali community predominantly celebrated ‘Dol’ (spring festival similar to Holi) a day back, it was the turn of the non-Bengali communities to splash colours on one another to soak in the spirit of revelry during the day.

The city’s hot spots, including amusement parks and community centres, saw substantial footfalls as revellers feasted and spent time with friends and family with peppy Bollywood numbers being played in the background.

Plates of crunchy gujiyas, sev, laddoos and other sweets vanished from the plates in the blink of an eye as tall glasses of coolers like lassi and thandai were enjoyed by the old and young alike as they smeared gulal on each other.

–IANS

ssp/arm