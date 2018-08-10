Hollywood celebs, fans bid final goodbye to Barry Chuckle

London, Aug 17 (IANS) Family, friends and fans bid an emotional farewell to the late television entertainer Barry Chuckle, who passed away earlier this month following a year-long battle with cancer.

Fans gathered at Barry’s funeral at the New York Stadium in Rotherham on Friday, to mark his legacy after decades in the entertainment industry, reports express.co.uk.

Comedian Paul Chuckle looked emotional as he helped carry brother Barry’s coffin from the hearse into the stadium through the players’ entrance.

From actor John Altman to Former footballer Eddie Gray, a slew of celebrities were also seen offering their prayers to the late comedian at his funeral.

Barry’s family previously released a statement inviting fans to remember him at the memorial, saying: As a family we would welcome fans to celebrate his life and pay their respects with us, outside of the New York Stadium.

There is an event for invited family and close friends which respectfully is private and by invite only.

“We are overwhelmed with the love and support we have received over the last few days, and thank everyone concerned.”

