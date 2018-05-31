Hollywood, fashion stars mourn Kate Spade’s death

New York, June 6 (IANS) Hollywood stars and public figures like Ivanka Trump, Lena Dunham and Adam Best took to social media to pay tribute to fashion designer Kate Spade, who was found dead in her apartment here. She was 55.

The designer apparently hanged herself on Tuesday, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

In the 1990s, Spade created a line of handbags that turned her into a household name. Her company, Kate Spade New York, has over 140 retail shops and outlets around the US, as well as at 175 international locations.

In a now-deleted tweet, fellow designer Kenneth Cole praised Spade’s impact on the fashion industry.

Kenneth Cole: “She alone did not change the handbag world but she was an inspiring accessory.”

Rosie O’Donnell tweeted support to Spade’s brother-in-law, David Spade, with the tweet “all my love to you Dave”.

Many celebrities also took a moment to shine a light on mental illness while sharing their condolences.

David Spade: “Katy at my book signing. I love this pic of her. So pretty. I do not think everyone knew how fucking funny she was… It’s a rough world out there people. Try to hang on.”

US President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior White House advisor, Ivanka Trump: “Kate Spade’s tragic passing is a painful reminder that we never truly know another’s pain or the burden they carry. If you are struggling with depression and contemplating suicide, please, please seek help.”

Former US President Bill Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea Clinton: “My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart.”

Lucy Hale: “Very saddened to hear about the passing of Kate Spade. Mental illness does not discriminate and can happen to anyone with any circumstances.”

Josh Groban: “Depression does not discriminate and comes without warning, along with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number.”

Actress Lili Reinhart wrote on her Instagram story: “I’m so sad to hear about Kate Spade. We wore a lot of her designs on Riverdale and her artistic vision will be greatly missed.”

Lena Dunham: “Kate Spade was more than a designer. She had a quirky visual language that captivated Bat Mitzvah girls and artists alike. She was also a staple of NYC who spread good will. My heart breaks for her family. Thank you, Kate, from one of the millions you made feel beautiful.”

Adam Best: “Let’s make sure the tragic suicide of Kate Spade is not all for nothing and learn from this. As someone who has struggled with depression, can report that sometimes tough times hit when nobody else would expect. Mental health is a life-or-death issue. Check in with loved ones.”

Alyson Stoner: “Kate. You never know what someone is going through. Please call. 24/7 Suicide Hotline.1-800-273-8255.”

Shelby Young: “This is heartbreaking. Rest in peace, Kate Spade. Please remember, you are *not* alone and it is never too late to reach out for help.”

Andrea Russett: “My heart hurts hearing about Kate Spade. Such a creative and inspiring woman. Please remember you are never alone, no matter how lonely you may feel in the moment.”

Mindy Kaling: “I am heartbroken about the news of Kate Spade. I have worn her clothes many, many times. They were colourful, bold, cheerful, and encouraged women to find the twinkly person inside them. You could not walk into her boutiques and not smile. Rest In Peace, Kate.”

Bette Midler: “Kate Spade, whose lively, colourful, and yes, joyous designs has died. My deepest sympathy to her family and friends, and her many fans around the world, who loved the wonderful illusions she created. I am stunned.”

–IANS

dc/in