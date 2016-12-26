Hollywood pays emotional tribute to George Michael

Los Angeles, Dec 26 (IANS) Celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Bryan Adams among others mourned the death of Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter George Michael, who died on Sunday due to heart failure. He was 53.

Many tributes to Michael referred to deaths of other ace musicians in 2016, starting with David Bowie in January, singer Prince and Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt.

Michael’s friends and fellow musicians took to social media to mourn the “Last Christmas” hitmaker’s death:

James Corden: I’ve loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time.

Ryan Reynolds: George Michael was a kind and gentle soul. Wham.

Duran Duran: 2016 – loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to George Michael’s family.

Miley Cyrus: Miss you already! Thank you for your radical activism in the LGBTQ community! Love you always.

Ellen DeGeneres: I just heard about my friend George Michael’s death. He was such a brilliant talent. I’m so sad.

Ricky Gervais: Unbelievable.

Rob Lowe: Had the pleasure of knowing George Michael in the 80s. Voice of an angel. Now he can sing for them.

Bryan Adams: I can’t believe it. Such an incredible singer and a lovely human being, far too young to leave us.

Josh Gad: Goodbye to yet another great. I’m over this year. I think I’ve written RIP more than any other word or term this year. Goodbye.

La Toya Jackson: You have given the world an amazing gift! What a talent! What a loss.

George Takei: Rest with the glittering stars, George Michael. You’ve found your Freedom, your Faith. It was your Last Christmas, and we shall miss you.

Dwayne Johnson: So sorry to hear about George Michael’s passing. Brilliant icon. ‘Kissing a Fool’ one of my all time favourites. Strength and light to his family.

Alyssa Milano: You’ll never find peace of mind until you listen to your heart.

Whoopi Goldberg: R.I.P. George Michael. Thankful for the music.

Madonna: Farewell My Friend! Another great artiste leaves us. Can 2016 f*** off now?

Macklemore: Finished the prime rib… now onto blasting George Michael and doing the dishes.

Belinda Carlisle: Absolutely devastated about George Michael. What a f….d up way to end this year. rest in peace my friend.

Leona Lewis: So sad to hear of George Michael passing. Beautiful inside and out. Thank you for the music

Alesso: Wow RIP George Michael! What an icon to music! Been a fan since my dad played his music! Wow 2016 is not a year I wanna remember.

Mark Ronson: Right here, where the horns come in, is one of the moments that made me want to make music when I grew up.

