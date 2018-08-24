Hollywood pays tribute to John McCain

Los Angeles, Aug 26 (IANS) Hollywood celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, Whoopi Goldberg, Jimmy Kimmel, Bob Iger, Katie Couric, Mandy Moore, Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski and Mia Farrow paid tribute to Vietnam war hero turned senator and presidential candidate John McCain.

McCain died aged 81 on Saturday at his Arizona ranch, leading several celebrities from Hollywood to pen condolence messages on social media, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Goldberg, who hosts “The View” with McCain’s daughter Meghan, tweeted: “Senator John McCain passed today, all I can think about… He never stopped trying to do his best. What an honour it’s been to know him. My condolences to the family he loved and adored and to his daughter and my friend Meghan McCain… From all my family, much love.”

“The View” show page also issued a tribute, stating, “Tonight we lost an American hero. We send our deepest sympathies to Meghan, Cindy, and the entire McCain family. The View family honours the life and legacy of Senator John McCain – the beloved father and husband who devoted his life to serving our country.”

DeGeneres, who has hosted McCain on her show, tweeted: “I was honoured to have met John McCain. He always stood up for what he believed was right. Sending love to his family on this very sad day for our country.”

Actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger wrote: “I will miss Senator McCain dearly, and my thoughts are with Cindy and Senator McCain’s whole family. What I said yesterday matters even more today. Each of us must strive for his dignity, his service, his commitment to country. He showed us the way.”

Calling McCain a “real hero”, Kimmel said: “Condolences to Cindy Mccain, the McCain family and the Arizonans who were so fortunate to have the opportunity to vote for a man of principle. John McCain’s sacrifice and the sacrifices made by all our POWs and MIAs must never be forgotten.”

McCain had survived years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

Reese Witherspoon expressed “respect” for “this American citizen who proudly served our country for so many years”, while Moore said: “We are forever indebted to you for your service and sacrifice.”

