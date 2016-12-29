Hollywood Royalty gone: Celebrities remember Debbie Reynolds

Los Angeles, Dec 29 (IANS) A day after daughter Carrie Fisher died, Debbie Reynolds took her last breathe. Reacting to the news, Hollywood celebrities are in state of shock, and says that one of the “last Hollywood royalty” is gone.

Screen legend Debbie Reynolds died after being rushed to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after suffering a stroke.

The 84-year-old, who became a rising star after her turn as Helen Kane in 1950’s “Three Little Words” and was fêted with the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award in 2015, was remembered by family and some of the popular faces of Hollywood on social media, reports usatoday.com

William Shatner.: Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I’d hoped that my grieving was done for 2016.

Mark Hamill: “#CruelCruelYear,” and a photo of a man kicking the number 6 of ‘2016’ off of a cliff. How shocked we were to learn that Debbie Reynolds passed away just a day after her daughter Carrie…

Albert Brooks: Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom. I can’t believe this happened one day after Carrie. My heart goes out to Billie.

Ellen DeGeneres: I can’t imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ family are going through this week. I send all of my love.

Josh Gad: Thoughts and prayers with #DebbieReynolds and the entire family right now. Devastatingly sad. There are no words left. RIP.

Debra Messing: So heartsick. Debbie went to be with Carrie. It’s such a devastating 1,2 punch. She was my “mom” for years and I loved her dearly. A legend.

Grant Gustin: Debbie Reynolds helped light my passion for performing ‘Singin in The Rain’. She will always be an icon. Rest with Carrie, Debbie.”

Christina Applegate: I can’t take this. To the whole family. I am so gutted. I am so sorry.

Dane Cook: Damn. RIP Debbie Reynolds. Legendary entertainer. I’m sure broken hearted by the loss of her daughter.

Al Roker: My daughter asked if it’s possible to die from a broken heart. Reynolds knew her daughter needed her.

Sean Hayes: Dear Debbie Reynolds, I totally get it.

Miley Cyrus: News makes me wanna hug my mama and never let go.

Zoe Saldana: Today is officially a sad day. As a mother my heart goes out to Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher.

Constance Zimmer: The most incredible love is when one can’t live without the other.

–IANS

