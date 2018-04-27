Home Affairs launches event clearance system for conference participants

New Delhi, 2 May (IANS) Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Wednesday launched the online event clearance system for grant of security clearance to foreign participants of conferences and workshops organised in India which will enable online conference visas to them.

“With the introduction of the online module, the whole process has become paperless and standardized resulting in effective monitoring and timely disposal. Various officials involved in the process can access the online application and documents and take a proper decision to facilitate the organisers and participants of such conferences,” Gauba said.

However, prior reference is required if the participants are from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq and Sudan or foreigners of Pakistani origin or stateless individuals.

“The reference will also be required if participants are required to visit restricted or protected areas in India, be it Jammu and Kashmir or the northeastern states such as Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland,” he said.

