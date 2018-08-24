Home for widows in UP’s Vrindavan to be inaugurated on Friday

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) A special home to house around 1,000 widows will be inaugurated at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh on Friday by Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, official sources said.

‘Krishna Kutir’ — said to be largest such facility constructed by a government — was constructed on 1.4 hectares at a cost of 57.48 crore,” an official statement said.

It was constructed by the Ministry of Women and Child Development under its “Swadhar Greh scheme” through National Building Construction Corporation.

The four-storey building was designed in consultation with NGO HelpAge India, and includes facilities like ramps, lifts and other amenities as per the requirements of senior citizens and differently-abled people,” it said.

The facility has a large modern kitchen and also a skilling centre, funded by the Centre but managed by the Uttar Pradesh government.

–IANS

