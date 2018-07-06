Home grown Tambo Mobile introduces affordable smartphone

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Domestic smartphone firm Tambo Mobile on Wednesday launched an affordable smartphone “TA-4” at Rs 6,999.

The 5.45-inch device sports “Full View” design and comes equipped with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal space that is expandable up to 64GB.

The smartphone runs on Android Nougat 7.0 and houses 3000mAh battery.

“Tambo ‘TA-4′ is a powerful device developed keeping in mind the Indian customers’ preferences,” Sudhir Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Tambo, said in a statement.

The device has 8MP rear camera with Dual-LED flash powered with Samsung sensor and 5MP front camera with flash.

Tambo Mobile already has more than 600 service centres in India and aims to have 1,000 such touch points by the end of this year, the company said.

–IANS

