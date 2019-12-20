Home Ministry reorganises Internal Security division

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) The Union Home Ministry on Thursday reorganised its Internal Security division by merging its two divisions into one, and allocating its work at the Joint Secretary level with immediate effect, officials said.

It is learnt that the Internal Security-II (IS-II) division is merged with Internal Security-I (IS-I) and its nomenclature will now be Internal Security (IS) division.

Joint Secretary, Woman Safety, Punya Salila Srivastava will look after the work of Internal Security Division in addition to her own charge. She, however, will be designated as JS, WS. As per Ministry sources, Ayodhya matters and related court judgments will be put up by the Administration Division to the Additional Secretary, Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Division (JKL) the through Joint Secretary, JKL.

Senior Ministry officials, requesting anonymity, said the change is not a sudden decision and that it was being considered for long, keeping in view of the purpose of the Internal Security division.

