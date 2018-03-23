Home Secretary reviews Jammu and Kashmir situation

Srinagar, March 27 (IANS) Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba concluded on Tuesday a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir after reviewing the security situation here.

Top sources in the government said that before leaving for New Delhi in a Border Security Force (BSF) plane, the Home Secretary called on Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti at her high-security residence in Srinagar.

The Home Secretary also visited the Lethpora camp of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

State police chief and the Director General of the CRPF accompanied the Home Secretary during his visit to the CRPF complex.

The Home Secretary on Monday chaired a high-level security meeting in Srinagar, which was attended by senior officers of state police, Army, paramilitary forces and those of state and central intelligence agencies.

Gauba also held a review meeting on the Prime Minister’s development package for Jammu and Kashmir.

The Home Secretary advised various implementing departments of the special developmental package to stick to deadlines in order to ensure the success of the package.

He noted with concern that the package had already jumped from Rs 80,068 crore when it was announced on November 7, 2015 to Rs 1 lakh crore in just two years because of overshooting of deadlines.

