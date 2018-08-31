Homosexuality not crime but needs social, psychological solutions: RSS

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday said that it does not endorse homosexuality because it needs to be addressed socially and psychologically but at the same time the organisation agrees with the Supreme Court’s view that same sex relations are not a crime.

“Like SC, we also do not consider this to be a crime. The same sex marriages and relations are not compatible with norms of nature. So, we do not support such relations.

Indian society also does not have the tradition to recognise such relations.

“Human beings generally learn from experiences that is why this issue needs to be taken care of at the social and psychological level,” Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of RSS, Arun Kumar said in a statement.

His remarks came hours after the Supreme Court passed a landmark judgment on Section 377 decriminalising homosexuality.

In a historic verdict, a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra decriminalised homosexuality between consenting adults by partially striking down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as unconstitutional.

