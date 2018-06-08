Honda commences India deliveries of 2018 Gold Wing

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) Two-wheeler major Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Wednesday said that it has commenced the deliveries of its tourer “Gold Wing”, priced at Rs 26.85 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The 2018 Gold Wing had made its India debut at the 2018 Auto Expo and, according to the company, is “lighter, more powerful and extremely nimble”.

“Revolutionary technologies in the flagship tourer include a newly-developed horizontally-opposed 6-cylinder engine, 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) and is the first Honda to get a double wishbone front suspension,” the company said in a statement.

–IANS

rv/vd