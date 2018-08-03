Honda launches new WR-V, City, BR-V editions ahead of festive season

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Passenger car manufacturer Honda Cars India (HCIL) on Monday launched three “special edition” models of WR-V, City and BR-V to mark the beginning of festive sales.

According to the company, the petrol variant of “Honda WR-V – Alive edition” has been priced at Rs 802,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the diesel-powered version costs Rs 911,000.

The “Honda City – Edge Edition” petrol version comes for Rs 975,000 and the disesl variant for Rs 11,10,000, a company statement said.

The price of the diesel “Honda BR-V – Style edition” ranges between Rs 11,79,000 and Rs 13,74,000, while the petrol engine variant is in the Rs 10,44,500-Rs 12,77,500 range.

“With the onset of festive season, we are extremely delighted to offer the special editions of Honda WR-V, Honda City and Honda BR-V. We are confident that these will be appreciated by our customers for the enhanced value they offer,” the statement quoted Rajesh Goel, SVP and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India, as saying.

