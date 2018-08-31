Honda riders end Day 1 of racing nationals with 2 podiums

Chennai, Sep 1 (IANS) The Idemitsu Honda Ten10 Racing team won two podiums in race 1 of the third round of the national motorcycle racing championship at the Madras Motor Racing Track here on Saturday.

Leading the rally were Mithun Kumar, who finished first in ProStock 165cc and S.Mathana Kumar finishing third in the SuperSport 165 class.

Speaking on the performance of Honda riders, Prabhu Nagaraj, vice president, Brand and Communication, HMSI said: “With Mithun and Mathana making a strong comeback, Sunday’s race will be even more exciting.”

“We are delighted to see that the 9 new riders identified through our Honda talent hunt and trained in the subsequent Honda Ten10 racing academy are performing well,” he added.

Mithun was followed by RACR’s Naresh Babu and Sivanesan of TVS Racing in the ProStock 165cc category.

Among others, defending champion Jagan Kumar finally got his campaign on track as he notched his first win of the season in five starts while leading a 1-2 finish for TVS Racing along with K.Y.Ahamed in the premier Super Sport Indian 165cc class.

Earlier, pole-sitter Prabhu Arunagiri (Team Alisha Abdullah) fought his way to a close win over Gusto Racing’s Amarnath Menon and Satyanarayana Raju in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc class with less than one second separating the trio.

Chennai’s Shruthi Nagarajan (Apex Racing Academy) recorded her first-ever win in the Girls (Stock 165cc) category.

–IANS

