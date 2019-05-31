Honda starts National Championship on Moto3 machines

Chennai, June 4 (IANS) Honda 2Wheelers India on Tuesday announced the start of National Racing Championship on Moto3 machines where eight of India’s most promising talent will race in the inaugural NSF250R Cup.

In the 13-17 years age bracket, Honda will conduct IDEMITSU Honda Talent Hunt in five cities this year.

Sharing an overview of Honda’s domestic racing plans for 2019 and the future roadmap, Minoru Kato, President & CEO — Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said: “With our constant endeavors to expand the sport in step-wise manner in the past decade, Honda is now synonymous with motorsports in India.

“In 2018, we were first to create a solo Indian Team at international Asia Road Racing Championship. In 2019, we are taking the next step and bringing the best of world’s motorsport to India. I am proud to share that Indian riders will now race on the same machine platform as World Champions of Moto3. Honda’s two-pronged approach of brand leadership & structural development, not only spells our ambition to lead motorsport culture in India today; but moreover, create the next iconic rider from India and fast-track their development to the world level with a 360-degree roadmap. My dream is to create a future Iconic rider for the world from India.”

Leading IDEMISTU Honda India Racing team with the aim to conquer two categories will be six riders.

The IDEMITSU Honda India Racing team is all set to debut in the marquee Pro-Stock 200-300cc category of Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship.

Taking the Honda charge ahead in Pro-Stock 200-300cc category will be Sarath Kumar and joining him will be the last year Pro stock 165cc champion & ARRC 2018 rider Anish Shetty along with last year Talent Cup CBR250R champion Abhishek Vasudev.

In 2018, Sarath Kumar showed promising results by grabbing the 5th position in the Super Sport 165cc National Championship, whereas Anish Shetty stole the show by winning the Pro Stock 165cc National Championship. The young Bengaluru riding star Abhishek Vasudev sealed the championship win in the CBR 250R category with the total 171 points n Round 5.

To further strengthen Honda’s triple crown victory in thePro Stock 165 category for the 5th consecutive year will be expert rider trio of B. Aravind, Yashas R.L and K. Kannan.

The promising rider from Chennai, Aravind B is thewinner of Endurance Race Championship for two consecutive years whereas Yashas R.L, with a positive perspective, started racing from 2016 and has been part of the One-Make Championship. Kavin Kannan was the close contender in the Pro-Stock 165cc National Championship last year.

