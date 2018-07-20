Honda to check 7,200 Amaze cars for steering snag

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Passenger car manufacturer Honda Cars India (HCIL) on Friday

said that it will carry out a product update of the EPS (Electric-Assist Power Steering) sensor harness by inspecting 7,290 units of Honda Amaze.

According to the company, those Honda Amaze manufactured from April 17 2018 to May 24 2018 will be inspected.

“There is a possibility that in some of these cars, the customers may feel the steering heavier and EPS indicator light comes on,” the company said in a statement.

“HCIL will voluntarily replace the EPS column unit after inspection, if required.”

As per the statement, the inspection and replacement would be carried out free of cost from July 26, 2018 and that the car owners will be contacted individually.

