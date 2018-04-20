Honda’s Anish gets first point at Asia Road Racing meet

Adelaide, April 21 (IANS) Idemitsu Honda Racing India team’s Anish D. Shetty snapped his first point of the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) season in the second round at the Asia Production 250cc class on Saturday.

Starting from a far 19th on the grid, Anish worked his way and finished for the first time in top 15 riders, according to a release.

Anish scored the first point in his season in his maiden run Australia. Anish clocked his best lap time of 2:11:953 and a top speed of 197 kilometres/ hour.

Meanwhile, it was a tough weekend for the second-timer Rajiv Sethu who crashed in the third practice and suffered a wrist injury.

Japanese rider Taiga Hada competed in the marquee SuperSport 600cc with 21 other riders. Starting from third position, Hada was comfortably leading when the race was abandoned due to two red flags with no points awarded to any rider or team.

