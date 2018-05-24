‘Honor 7C’ to be available on Amazon from May 31

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Huawei’s sub-brand Honor on Tuesday announced that its recently launched smartphone “Honor 7C” will be available exclusively on Amazon from May 31 at 12 p.m. through the first flash sale.

The device is priced at Rs 9,999 (3GB+32GB) and Rs 11,999 (4GB+64GB).

The smartphone will also be available at No Cost EMI. Users can also avail Rs 2,200 cashback and 100 GB additional 4G data with an exclusive Jio offer, the company said in a statement.

“Honor 7C” has a flat-mounted 13MP+2MP dual-lens rear camera setup. The 8MP front camera is equipped with f/2.0 wide aperture with intelligent adjustable selfie software.

Equipped with a 5.99-inch FullView display featuring an 18:9 aspect ratio, “Honor 7C” delivers a dynamic visual experience for reading, video streaming and gaming.

The device is packed with “uninterrupted gaming mode” with powerful Adreno 506 GPU, SmartPower 5.0 technology, and 3,000 mAh battery.

It has a 14nm octa-core chipset and 3GB RAM and supports both face and fingerprint unlock.

