Honor 8 Pro to come to India soon

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) Chinese smartphone-maker Huawei, under its Honor brand, will soon launch “Honor 8 Pro” in India which will come with 4th generation dual camera.

“Our focus is to bridge innovation and technology, create an elite ecosystem of industry visionaries and offer products that significantly enhance the way people connect with one another,” said Allen Wang Director, Product Center, Huawei India Consumer Business Group, in a statement on Monday.

In the upcoming Honor 8 Pro, Huawei aims to bring together best-in-class hardware and software, from optical lenses to sensors, to image processing algorithms, empowering users to capture the highest-quality images, the company said.

Earlier this month, Huawei launched ‘Honor 8 Lite’ smartphone at Rs 17,999.

Featuring Kirin 655 octa-core chipset backed by a 4GB RAM+64GB ROM, the 5.2-inch full-HD display device runs on EMUI 5.0 on top of Android Nougat.

