‘Honor 8X’ smartphone now in India

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Expanding its “X” series of smartphones, Honor, a sub-brand of Chinese electronics player Huawei, on Tuesday launched “Honor 8X” in the Indian market.

The smartphone comes in three variants — 4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB, priced Rs 14,999, Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively.

Powered by Octa-Core Kirin 710 chipset, the device comes with a 16.51cm “FullView” notched display, internal memory expandable up to 400GB and runs Android 8 Oreo.

“Equipped with the latest Octa-Core Kirin 710 chipset with AI functionality, ‘Honor 8X’ will delight the consumers by elevating their overall user experience,” said P Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group.

Fuelled by 3,750mAh battery, the smartphone comes with a 20MP+2MP dual Artificial Intelligent (AI)-rear camera and 16MP selfie shooter.

The handset would be available for purchase in blue, black and red colours from October 24 on Amazon India and Honor’s own e-commerce website.

The smartphone is a successor of “Honor 7x” that arrived in India in December and helped Honor achieve three-fold growth in the fourth quarter of 2017 as compared to 2016.

–IANS

rp/na/sed