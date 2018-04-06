Honorary Excellence Award to Anushka Sharma for her Production Venture

Bollywood industry’s starlet Anushka Sharma will be honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award this year for pushing the envelope with her production ventures. Meanwhile the Dadasaheb Phalke foundation has decided to bestow this honor upon her for breaking new ground as a producer.

Anushka not only has she experimented with different genres as a producer, but she and her brother Karnesh Sharma have, through their banner Clean Slate Films, given a platform to talented new writers, filmmakers and technicians.

Meanwhile Anushka turned producer in 2012 with the revenge thriller NH10, when she was at the peak of her career. Further at the India Today Conclave 2017, she had said that when she expressed her desire to be a producer, it was met with shock. She said even in the film industry, common perception is that only those female actors whose careers will soon wrap up become producers. She also found that bizarre, to say the least.

Anushka added turning producer with her own brother Karnesh Sharma has been one of the most rewarding decisions that she have made. Moreover it has empowered her to create cinema and she is proud to be part of. Till now Anushka has produced three films NH10, Phillauri and Pari. Keep watching for more updates.