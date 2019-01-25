Honoured to represent India at Grammys, says Falguni Shah

Los Angeles, Feb 1 (IANS) Indian singer Falguni Shah, who is one of the nominees for this year’s Grammys, says she is honoured to represent India and Indian immigrants in the US at the global platform.

Falguni is nominated for her album “Falu’s Bazaar” in the Best Children’s Music category at the 61st Grammy Awards, which will take place on February 11 here. It will be aired on Vh1 India in the country.

“I am honoured to be representing not only India at the Grammys, but also the millions of immigrants who have travelled to the US to achieve success,” Falguni, who moved to New York in 2010, said in a statement.

She also hopes to use the platform to “motivate others to dream big and achieve their goals, whether it’s through music or any aspect of life”.

Falguni began her journey in the field of music with training in the Jaipur musical tradition and the Benaras style of Thumri.

She has worked with several internationally celebrated musicians like Wyclef Jean, Philip Glass, Ricky Martin, Blues Traveler, Yo-Yo Ma and A.R. Rahman.

–IANS

