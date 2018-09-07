Honoured to speak at World Hindu Congress: Anupam Kher

Chicago, Sep 8 (IANS) Actor Anupam Kher says it was a big achievement for him — a lower middle class Kashmiri Pandit boy from Shimla — to speak at the World Hindu Congress here.

He gave a speech here on Friday.

“I am humbled and honoured to be part of the World Hindu Congress ceremony. It was a very big achievement for a lower middle class Kashmiri Pandit boy from Shimla to speak at the World Hindu Congress, Chicago, America,” Anupam said in a statement.

“I take this opportunity to salute my motherland, our wondrous land of over 1.3 billion people, the place that has been mother to all religions and faith, cultural practices, beliefs and customs. Hinduism is a way of life. You become a Hindu by living like one,” he added.

On the work front, he is part of the American medical drama “New Amsterdam”.

