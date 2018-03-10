Hooch deaths: Three excise officials suspended, supplier held

Ghaziabad, March 14 (IANS) Following the death of four persons due to consumption of illicit liquor in Khoda area of Ghaziabad district, three Excise Department officials have been suspended even as a man suspected of supplying the illegal brew was arrested, an official said on Wednesday.

District Magistrate Ritu Maheswari had recommended the suspension of Excise Inspector Seelam Mishra and Constables Jagdish Chandra and Bhopal Chand.

Circle Officer (Indirapuram) Dharmendra Chauhan said main supplier Sudhir has been arrested in the case.

Sandeep (18), Avneesh (25), Ashok Kumar (45) and Ravendra (36) died in the hooch tragedy on Tuesday, while the condition of Shriniwas was critical.

SSP H.N. Singh had earlier suspended SHO Dhruv Bhushan Dubey, area police post incharge Ram Samajh Rana and two beat Constables Rajvir Singh and Mohammad Asgari following the tragedy.

–IANS

