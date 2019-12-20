Hope BMS doesn’t stay away from strike: Kerala trade unions

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 6 (IANS) Trade unions in Kerala on Monday hoped that the RSS-affiliated Bharat Mazdoor Sangh will not ditch them when they go on a protest on Wednesday, as part of the nationwide 24 hour agitation against the Centre’s “draconian” labour laws, a top leader said.

Addressing the media, Centre for Trade Unions state Secretary Elamaram Kareem said that Wednesday’s strike will be one which will completely paralyse not just Kerala, but many states in the country.

“The Kerala unit of the BMS might not participate with us in the protest on Wednesday for obvious political reasons, but they will not ditch us on the day the nationwide protests takes place,” said Kareem, a member of the Rajya Sabha and a former state Industries Minister.

Barring the BMS, every trade union in the state is taking part in the protest.

“In Kerala, offices will be closed, no shops will be opened, no vehicles will ply, but taking into consideration the requests that has come, we have decided to exempt the tourism industry from the protests. Also exempted would be the vehicles carrying pilgrims to Sabarimala. Kerala will be paralysed,” said Kareem.

The organisers of the nationwide protests are expecting that it will not be like earlier such protests, when just states like Kerala are closed completely, but others operate as usual.

“The Congress party has directed that Wednesday’s protest should be total in the country and hence the national leadership of the party has directed states ruled by the Congress to see that the protest is a success,” party-affiliated Indian National Trade Union Congress President R. Chandrasekheran said.

–IANS

sg/vd