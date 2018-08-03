Hope ‘Halkaa’ helps India become open defecation-free: Nila Madhab Panda

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) “Halkaa” director Nila Madhab Panda says the film deals with the issues of open defecation, and is his “small contribution” towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Mission.

“This is a very special moment for our team and everyone of us. We have worked hard on this film. We are really grateful to our Prime Minister for where we have reached in swachhta (cleanliness). This film is a small contribution to it,” Panda said at an event here.

“It is a very special film, which is not just for entertainment but it sends a very good message. We are thankful to the ministry and minister who have given immense support to take this movie forward and through which we are trying to reach out to every corner of the country. We hope this film in some way helps the country to become 100 per cent open defecation-free,” added the director, known for “Kadvi Hawa” and “I am Kalam”.

“Halkaa” is a take on a slum child’s heroism, aspirations and dreams. The child protagonist, Pichku, fights for the basic problem that he faces everyday; defecating in the open, amongst others. It is his dream to make a toilet of his own where he can enjoy his privacy and do the deed in peace.

Panda was in Delhi on Monday to launch the trailer of the film in presence of Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, music composer Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy and the team of the film.

It features Ranvir Shorey, Paoli Dam and child actor Tathastu. The film is in sync with Swachh Bharat Mission and supported by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Earlier this year, the film bagged the Grand Prix for Best Film at the Kinolub Festival for Children and Youth in Poland. It also won the Grand Prix De Montreal at the 21st Montreal International Children’s Film Festival where it had its world premiere in March.

The film is presented by Shiv Nadar Foundation and produced by Roshni Nadar Malhotra in association with Akshay Parija and Nila Madhab Panda.

“The biggest question in the film was how to talk about toilet. But is is very interesting. Hope you all enjoy the film, take it everywhere, spread it everywhere,” the director said.

The film will release on September 7.

–IANS

sug/tsb