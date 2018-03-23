Hope I do justice in Gujarati version of ‘Ventilator’, says Jackie Shroff

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Actor Jackie Shroff, who will be seen playing the lead in the Gujarati version of “Ventilator”, hopes to do justice to his character.

Jackie interacted with media at the mahurat of “Ventilator” here on Friday.

“My father belonged to Rajkot, Gujarat so now, I am doing my first Gujarati film in my career. I hope I will be able to do justice to my character in Gujarati version of ‘Ventilator’,” Jackie told media.

“I used to communicate in Gujarati but since my father passed away, I don’t communicate in the language as much as my childhood phase. Now I am doing film in 11th language which is being spoken in India so, I will try my best to speak in correct manner in the film. I think I am not fluent in any of Indian language but I always try to do a film in all Indian languages.” the actor added.

Asked about his preparations for the film, Jackie said there was a great team in terms of writer, producer, director and composer “so I don’t think there will be any difficulty while shooting the film”.

Asked whether he has watched the original movie, he said: “I really liked the original Marathi film.”

“I don’t watch films as much but I made a point to see that film. I cried and laughed while watching that film and I am glad that I got opportunity to be part of such film which touched the heart of Marathi speaking audience,” he said.

The remake is written by Niren Bhatt, a renowned Gujarati scriptwriter and the story is co-written by Karan Vyas. The film will be directed by Umang Vyas.

–IANS

