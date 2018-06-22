Hope more people will practice yoga in future: Modi

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the way people across the world have embraced the International Day of Yoga celebrated on June 21, and hoped that more and more people will come forward to make the practice a part of their lives.

During his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address, Modi said the fourth Yoga Day event held on Thursday presented some of “the rarest of sights” as hundreds in the European Parliament in Brussels; in the UN headquarters in New York; and on the Japanese naval warships practiced yoga ‘asanas’.

He mentioned the first historic yoga programme that Saudi Arabia witnessed. “I am told many of the yoga postures were demonstrated by women.”

He also spoke about the Indian and Chinese soldiers who performed yoga on either side of the border on the snow-capped mountain peaks of Ladakh.

“Yoga breaks all barriers. Zealous citizens of hundreds of lands overlooked divisions of caste, colour, religion and gender to transform the occasion into a massive festival.

“If people from the entire world ardently participate in yoga day programmes, why should not India feel elated?,” Modi said.

Talking about the Yoga Day celebrations by the Indian forces, Modi said: “A section of our brave soldiers did yoga in submarines; some chose the snow-clad mountainous terrain of Siachen, others astounded all by performing ‘yoga asanas’ mid air — some 15,000 feet above the earth.”

Schools, colleges, offices, parks, skyscrapers, playgrounds came alive as yoga venues, he said. “Heart warming was an instance in Ahmedabad, where some 750 ‘divyang’ brothers and sisters assembled to create a world record,” he said.

“Yoga has brought about the very essence of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ in letter and spirit,” Modi added.

“I believe the concept of wellness today is bringing about a revolution. I hope the campaign of wellness through yoga will gain momentum. More and more people will come forward and make it a part of their lives,” Modi said.

