Vatican City, Jan 26 (IANS/AKI) Just as plants sprout from seeds, the sentiment of hope allows new life to flourish, Pope Francis tweeted on Thursday.

“Hope lets new life blossom, like a plant that grows from the seed fallen on the earth,” he wrote.

Over 30 million people follow his nine-language @pontifex account on Twitter.

