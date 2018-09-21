Hope Ram temple would be constructed soon in Ayodhya: Uma Bharti

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Welcoming the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid issue, Union

Minister Uma Bharti on Thursday said Ayodhya is a place of Hindus and hoped the construction of a Ram Temple would soon start there.

“This is not a matter of religious dispute. Ayodhya is an important religious place for Hindus because it is the Ram Janambhoomi. For Muslims, it is not a religious place. Their important historical religious place is Makkah and Madina and for Christians it is the Vatican City,” Bharti said.

“This is not a matter of clash between religious faiths,” she said.

According to Bharti, there are two issues in Ayodhya — one related to the ownership of the land that can be settled between the two sides outside the court. “The other which is going on since December 6 against L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and me.”

On the Supreme Court judgement, she said she was happy because “continuous” hearing on the matter would start from October 29. “I believe that the Ram Temple would be constructed there soon.”

“Any positive thing related to Ayodhya generates excitement in me while negative thing gives me strength. So this is very important day for me today. I welcome the judgement and hope that the hearing will go on expeditiously. I hope that the conclusion of the issue would lead to Ayodhya being a place of goodwill and coordination.”

