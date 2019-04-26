Hopes members abide by sanctions on JeM chief: Guterres

United Nations, May 1 (IANS) United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres hopes that all countries will abide by the sanctions imposed on Wednesday on Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar by a Security Council committee, according to Guterres’s spokesperson Stephane Guterres.

“It is first of all good when all the members of the Security Council agree on something,” he told reporters. “Of course we hope that the member states abide by those decisions.”

The Security Council’s sanctions committee on the Al Qaeda, Islamic State and associated organisations and individuals placed Azhar on the list of international terrorists, freezing his assets and putting restrictions on his travel after China withdrew its decade-long veto-bearing objection under interntional pressure.

“This is the work of a well-established mechanism, the sanctions committee of the Security Council”, Dujarric said. “It is a big part of the United Nations work in the fight against terrorism”.

