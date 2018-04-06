Hopes on easing of trade tensions lift equity indices

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Hopes over easing of recent global trade protectionist measures aided the key Indian equity indices to rise during the early-morning trade session on Tuesday in-line with their Asian peers.

According to market observers, healthy buying in metals, banking and capital goods stocks supported the equity indices’ northward trajectory.

At around 9.25 a.m., the NSE Nifty50 gained 34.40 points or 0.33 per cent to 10,413.75 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 33,880.11 points, traded at 33,915.78 points — up 127.24 points or 0.38 per cent from its previous session’s close.

The Sensex touched a high of 33,925.69 points and a low of 33,866.98 points during the intra-day trade so far.

