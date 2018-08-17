Horan, Steinfeld make romance public

Los Angeles, Aug 18 (IANS) Former One Direction star Niall Horan and actress Hailee Steinfeld were spotted kissing here marking their first public display of affection since romance speculation started in February.

The two, who have kept their romance largely under wraps, coordinated in white T-shirts and sunglasses, reports people.com.

As they walked to restaurant Target, Steinfeld, 21, hung her arm around Horan, 24, as they shared a smooch.

The two continued to indulge in some public display of affection as they waited for the elevator.

Six months before their outing on Thursday, the couple was spotted together for the first time singing and dancing at a Backstreet Boys show in Las Vegas, but a source told people.com at the time that the actress was newly single and not ready to jump into a new relationship.

–IANS

nv/nn/