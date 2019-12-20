‘Horrifying, against tradition’: Sitharaman, Jaishankar on JNU

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar – both alumni – on Sunday condemned the violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University in which several students and teachers were injured when the masked assailants with iron and wooden rods attacked them.

“Horrifying images from JNU- the place I know and remember was one for fierce debates and opinions but never violence. I unequivocally condemn the events of today. This government, regardless of what has been said the past few weeks, wants universities to be safe spaces for all students,” Sitharaman, who did her MPhil from JNU, said in a tweet.

Jaishankar, who has an MA in Political Science and an MPhil and PhD in International Relations from JNU, also took to Twitter to express his reaction.

“Have seen pictures of what is happening in JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university,” he tweeted.

The remarks of the two Ministers came after violence swept the JNU on Sunday evening as several masked individuals, both male and female, thrashed students, including girls, and teachers inside the varsity campus with wooden and metal rods.

Two officer-bearers of the Jawaharal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), including President Aishe Ghosh – who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod, received severe injuries. They accused RSS’ student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for the rampant violence in the campus.

Hostel rooms, and lobbies were vandalised during the assault while several vehicles standing on roads were damaged by the unidentified miscreants.

The situation turned violent after masked goons attacked a peace march being carried out by teachers and students against the violence in campus.

Earlier, the ABVP had accused Left inclined students of vandalising the Periyar hostel and severely injuring various students present inside the hostel.

