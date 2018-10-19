Horse riding less alarming than Juncker: Salvini

Rome, Oct 25 (IANS/AKI) Italy’s Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini on Thursday said he wasn’t afraid to try riding a horse, claiming it was less intimidating than European Union Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

“I have to deal with Juncker, so do you think I am afraid of horse riding?” Salvini quipped as he accepted an invitation from members of the public at the Fieracavalli equestrian fair in Verona on Thursday.

“I’ve had to wait 45 years but it was definitely worth it,” he said.

–IANS/AKI

mr/