Hostel students from SC, ST, OBC families to get subsidised foodgrain

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Monday said hostel students belonging to SC, ST and OBC families will be entitled to 15 kg of foodgrain per month at subsidised rates.

Under the new PDS scheme, which will be rolled out at the earliest, over one crore students from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Classes will benefit.

“It is a historic step. Under the scheme, students from these communities, where their strength is two third of the total number of hostel students, will be given 15 kg food grain. If the rice is priced at Rs 30 per kg in open market, the students will get it for Rs 6,” Paswan told reporters here.

“We have asked the states to send us the list of beneficiaries as soon as possible. Also, the states will have to decide the type of foodgrain to be distributed. The Centre will bear all expenses on the subsidy.”

He said 13 lakh tonnes of foodgrain was allotted under the scheme.

