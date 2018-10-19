Hot air balloon crashes in Myanmar

Yangon, Oct 26 (IANS) A hot air balloon has crashed in Myanmar’s Pyigyidagun town settling ablaze eight houses in the Mandalay region, media reports said on Friday.

The blaze was so huge that it took 45 fire engines and over 300 firemen to battle it our till early hours of Thursday, Global New Light of Myanmar reported.

The balloon crashed onto a residential house in Hsa on Wednesday and the fire spread to nearby houses. Authorities have not yet given out any casualty figure and a probe was underway, Xinhua news agency reported.

–IANS

