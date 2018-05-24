Hot day in Delhi, mercury to marginally rise again

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Even as the heat wave ended, the national capital on Thursday continued to be hot at 42.1 degree Celsius, two notches above the season’s average. Mercury is set to rise marginally towards Friday but there will be no heat wave, say weather analysts.

“Maximum temperature hovered around 43 degrees on Friday,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Palawat, director of private weather forecasting agency Skymet told IANS, that “wind speed dropped in NCR due to which temperature may marginally rise towards the week”.

The minimum temperature on Thursday settled at 29.4 degrees, three notches above the season’s average.

Palam continued being the warmest region across the national capital region (NCR), with maximum temperature 43.6 degrees, two notches above the season’s average. Ridge area sizzled at 40.9 degrees, Ayanagar at 43.2 degree Celsius. Gurugram sizzled at 42.6 degrees and Faridabad at 42.1 degree Celsius.

The humidity oscillated between 31 to 59 percent.

The air quality remained poor, with Air Quality Index (AQI) 203 on a scale of 0 to 500, while on Wednesday it was 281, a slight improvement over past 24 hours due to moderate winds.

Wednesday’s maximum temperature was 42 degrees, two notches above the season’s average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 29.4 degrees, two notches above the season’s average.

–IANS

kd/vd