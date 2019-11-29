‘Hotel Mumbai’ makers salute real-life heroes

Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) Zee Studios, who released the film “Hotel Mumbai” in India, have brought together real-life heroes across walks of life for their campaign Bharat Salaam.

“Hotel Mumbai” showcased the courage shown by ordinary people like the staff of The Taj Mahal Palace hotel which came under major attack during the 26/11 terrorist strikes in the city.

Now, a series of digital videos has been made with some of the real-life heroes talking about the social work that they do.

Some of the heroes who have been featured in this unsung heroes series include Anoop Khanna who started ‘Dadi Ki Rasoi’ which aims at providing quality food to underprivileged people at just Rs 5, Dr. Chandra Prasad who is the co-founder of Pathway which is a charitable trust that works towards helping underprivileged orphan kids in rural South India.

Other heroes featured include Gangadhar Tilak Katnam who is a retired railway officer and has decided to do something about the shoddy state of the roads. He used his pension to fill up 1100 potholes in Hyderabad. Sunil Satpute runs Gharkul (or ‘home’) where he educates children suffering from autism, Down syndrome, learning difficulties and other special needs.

“As part of the Bharat Salaam campaign we designed for the film, this is our way of paying tribute to the everyday, unsung heroes who are doing great work amongst us. Just like the bravery and courage of the Taj Mahal hotel staff who protected hundreds of guests during 26/11,” said Shariq Patel, CEO of Zee Studio.

–IANS

