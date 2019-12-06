Hotel officials booked for serving liquor without permit

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) The Delhi Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) said the Director and the General Manager of a private hotel in Chhattarpur were arrested for selling and serving liquor without a proper license.

The excise department conducted the raid on Wednesday at the premises of a luxury boutique hotel-cum-resort, Alok Kumar, ACP, EIB said on Thursday.

“During the inspection, it was noticed by the inspecting teams that four parties were going on in the hotel on Wednesday. Liquor was being served at three places. It was found that the liquor was kept in a temporary bar in the party premises. Non-duty paid liquor was seized from the temporary bar dispensers. Also, the team seized the liquor found beyond the authentic liquor purchased by the hotel,” Kumar said.

In addition, several empty and partially filled liquor bottles were seized from the premises.

“Liquor bottles were also recovered and seized from the passage located behind the kitchen, temporary stores and hidden in almirahs of the hotel,” Kumar said.

After conducting the inspection, he said, the team found that the hotel was sealed by the Bhure Lal committee in December 2018.

“The fire cover and insurance of the hotel were cancelled and hence, the liquor permit was blocked since December 2018. Even the hotel and the banquet hall were running illegally and serving liquor,” Kumar added.

He said the matter has been reported to the local police.

“All the seized liquor stock and the accused Director and General Manager have been apprehended and handed over the local police.”

Kumar said the Excise Department has requested the people to check the validity of the licences of the premises and the authenticity of the liquor during functions or parties.

–IANS

nks/adr/bg