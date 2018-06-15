‘Hotel Transylvania 3- A Monster Vacation’ to open in India in July

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Director Genndy Tartakovsky’s “Hotel Transylvania 3 – A Monster Vacation” will release in India on July 20.

The release date was announced via a statement issued to IANS. Sony Pictures India will bring the film to India.

The first two “Hotel Transylvania” films have been the company’s largest animation box office hits outside of the first “Smurfs” movie. “Hotel Transylvania” and “Hotel Transylvania 2” accumulated a combined US box office in excess of $800 million, reports variety.com.

The film kicks off in the same hotel from the first two films, but when Mavis sees her father Dracula, who seems a bit down, she organises a cruise vacation so that he can spend more time with his increasingly overworked family. She also invites his friends and their families. They quickly set off on their water-bound adventure.

Actors Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James, David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Keegan-Michael Key, Molly Shannon, Fran Drescher, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan and Mel Brooks have lent their voices to various characters in the film.

Written by Tartakovsky and Michael McCullers, Mark Mothersbaugh has given music for the film.

