Hours after Jaitley opts out of Cabinet, Modi visits his residence

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived at former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s residence, hours after he opted out of the Union Cabinet citing health conditions.

Modi, who is set to be sworn in as the Prime Minister for a second time on Thursday, arrived at Jaitley’s residence here at 8.55 p.m. The meeting comes in the backdrop of the letter written by Jaitley to Modi earlier in the day asking him not to include him in the new cabinet, citing health issues.

“During the last 18 months, I have had some serious health challenges. My doctors have enabled me to emerge out of most of them,” Jaitley said in a letter to Modi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader said he had already communicated his request to Modi before he left for Kedarnath.

“I am writing to you formally to request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time to myself, my treatment and my health and therefore not be a part of any responsibility, for the present in the new government,” he said.

Jaitley said that even though he was able to discharge the responsibilities assigned to him during the Lok Sabha election campaign, “I would in future, for some time, like to keep away from any responsibility. This will enable me to concentrate on my treatment and health.

