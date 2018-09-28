Houthi rebels claim attacks on Dubai airport, Saudi seaport

Sanaa, Sep 30 (IANS) Yemen’s Shia Houthi rebels launched on Sunday two “unique” cross-border attacks against the Unites Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, according to a statement carried by rebel-controlled Saba news agency.

According to the statement, the first attack was carried out by a Sammad-3 drone on Dubai international airport.

The second attack was conducted by the rebels’ naval forces on military boats carrying Saudi border guards off the Saudi Red Sea port city of Jazan.

The Houthi statement, however, did not provide evidence of the two operations.

Meanwhile, both the UAE and Saudi Arabia have yet to officially comment on Houthi claims.

“The Dubai International Airport was operating as normal without any interruption,” some news reports quoted a spokesman of Dubai international airport as saying.

Last month, the UAE denied a similar drone attack on Dubai airport.

Houthi rebels have recently escalated ballistic missile attacks on Saudi border cities, but most of the missiles were intercepted and destroyed without causing casualties.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have been targeted by Yemeni Houthi rebels for leading an Arab coalition fighting against them in Yemen since March 2015.

The Houthis say their missile attacks were launched in response to the coalition airstrikes on Houthi-controlled lands in Yemen.

The Houthi rebels have seized control over much of the country’s north, including the capital Sanaa, since September 2014 when they ousted the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

–IANS

mr/